“In a message accompanying the post, Bin wrote that the device is the result of the company overcoming technical challenges relating to folding displays, foldable hinges, flexible covers, and UI adaptation,” Hardwick reports. “Bin admitted that what he hopes will become ‘the world’s first dual-folding phone’ is still just a prototype at this stage, but said that the company will consider mass producing it if the response from consumers is positive.”
Hardwick reports, “Samsung is expected to formally announce its first commercially available foldable phone during its Galaxy S10 event on February 20 in San Francisco, California.”
MacDailyNews Take: We’ll see a mess of weird attempts before Apple shows how it’s to be done, as usual.
As with fingerprint and facial recognition, when Apple debuts a foldable iPhone, then foldable smartphones will have been done right. — MacDailyNews, January 17, 2019
