“The Chinese mobile maker broke the news with a teaser video posted on Weibo that shows Xiaomi president and co-founder Lin Bin using what at first looks like a normal tablet device, until he folds back both sides of the display so that it resembles a distinctly phone-like form factor,” Tim Hardwick reports for MacRumors.

“In a message accompanying the post, Bin wrote that the device is the result of the company overcoming technical challenges relating to folding displays, foldable hinges, flexible covers, and UI adaptation,” Hardwick reports. “Bin admitted that what he hopes will become ‘the world’s first dual-folding phone’ is still just a prototype at this stage, but said that the company will consider mass producing it if the response from consumers is positive.”

Hardwick reports, “Samsung is expected to formally announce its first commercially available foldable phone during its Galaxy S10 event on February 20 in San Francisco, California.”

Read more in the full article here.