“That for Samsung seems to be the unique form factor that brings abilities like running three different apps at once, or unfurling in a tablet-sized media consumption machine when you need it for watching videos or browsing,” Petrov writes. “The Galaxy S10, on the other hand, is reiterated to have a punch-hole display where the front selfie cameras are housed in an opening in the display itself.”
“Another added value of the Galaxy S10 that Samsung bets will be superior to the competition… [is an] in-display fingerprint scanner,” Petrov writes. “[Samsung] is allegedly using a second-gen ultrasonic scanner that reads through a thicker cover glass quicker and is reportedly more responsive than anything currently on the market.”
MacDailyNews Take: Obviously, they cannot get facial recognition to work anything like Apple’s Face ID, so they have to continue to stick with antiquated fingerprint recognition systems.
As with fingerprint and facial recognition, when Apple debuts a foldable iPhone, then foldable smartphones will have been done right. — MacDailyNews, January 17, 2019
