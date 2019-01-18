“Samsung is so confident that the Galaxy F (or whatever it gets named) and Galaxy S10 are unique enough in their own right, that it will unveil both handsets simultaneously at the February 20 Unpacked event it is holding next month,” Daniel Petrov writes for PhoneArena. “A senior Samsung official has commented that ‘the folder phone will be released at twice the price of a premium phone, so a strong user case is needed.'”

“That for Samsung seems to be the unique form factor that brings abilities like running three different apps at once, or unfurling in a tablet-sized media consumption machine when you need it for watching videos or browsing,” Petrov writes. “The Galaxy S10, on the other hand, is reiterated to have a punch-hole display where the front selfie cameras are housed in an opening in the display itself.”

“Another added value of the Galaxy S10 that Samsung bets will be superior to the competition… [is an] in-display fingerprint scanner,” Petrov writes. “[Samsung] is allegedly using a second-gen ultrasonic scanner that reads through a thicker cover glass quicker and is reportedly more responsive than anything currently on the market.”

Read more in the full article here.