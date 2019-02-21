“The phone, which can operate three apps simultaneously and boasts six cameras, also challenges the notion of what a phone can cost, debuting at nearly twice the price of current top-of-the-line models from Apple and Samsung itself. ‘Due to price, it’s likely to be sold mainly to early adopters. Prices are key to expanding sales,’ said former Samsung mobile executive Kim Yong-serk, who is now a professor at Sungkyunkwan University in Korea,” Nellis and Jin report. “‘It will help Samsung burnish an image as an innovative company, but it is unlikely to be profitable. I expect Apple to wait say for one year and come up with foldable phones with more features, as they did with the smartwatch,’ he said.”
“‘We believe it will be difficult to achieve meaningful sales with a 7.3-inch screen,’ Meritz Securities analysts said in a note to clients. ‘For it to succeed, it has to evolve further so that it can support 10-inch or bigger screen with multiple foldings,'” Nellis and Jin report. “Most analysts expect Apple to wait until 2020 to match the foldable phone.”
MacDailyNews Take: Galaxy Fold resembles a conventional smartphone, if a “conventional smartphone” were a brick. The thing is 14 mm – 17 mm thick on the side with the hinge! For comparison, an iPhone XS is just 7.7 mm thin. Even the Motorola RAZR V3 circa 2004 was just 13.9 mm when closed.
As per “innovation,” given their sordid and sullied track record, the jury is still out on how many of Apple’s patents (see below) that Samsung has infringed.
As we wrote yesterday, “We’ll happily wait for the day when foldable displays can be manufactured in the massive quantities required for a real iPhone, thanks.”
We’ll see a mess of weird attempts before Apple shows how it’s to be done, as usual. — MacDailyNews, January 23, 2019
As with fingerprint and facial recognition, when Apple debuts a foldable iPhone, then foldable smartphones will have been done right. — MacDailyNews, January 17, 2019
