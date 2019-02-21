Samsung’s “Galaxy Fold resembles a conventional smartphone but opens like a book to reveal a second display the size of a small tablet at 7.3 inches (18.5 cm),” Stephen Nellis and Hyunjoo Jin report for Reuters. “[Starting at US$1980], it will go on sale from April 26.”

“The phone, which can operate three apps simultaneously and boasts six cameras, also challenges the notion of what a phone can cost, debuting at nearly twice the price of current top-of-the-line models from Apple and Samsung itself. ‘Due to price, it’s likely to be sold mainly to early adopters. Prices are key to expanding sales,’ said former Samsung mobile executive Kim Yong-serk, who is now a professor at Sungkyunkwan University in Korea,” Nellis and Jin report. “‘It will help Samsung burnish an image as an innovative company, but it is unlikely to be profitable. I expect Apple to wait say for one year and come up with foldable phones with more features, as they did with the smartwatch,’ he said.”

“‘We believe it will be difficult to achieve meaningful sales with a 7.3-inch screen,’ Meritz Securities analysts said in a note to clients. ‘For it to succeed, it has to evolve further so that it can support 10-inch or bigger screen with multiple foldings,'” Nellis and Jin report. “Most analysts expect Apple to wait until 2020 to match the foldable phone.”

