“At its Unpacked 2019 event that took place in San Francisco today, Samsung officially unveiled its foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold,” Juli Clover reports for MacRumors. “When folded up, the Galaxy Fold has a 4.6-inch display that’s designed to fit in the palm of a hand, and when opened up, it has a 7.3-inch display that’s tablet sized. It works with a hidden hinge with gears that are under the display.”

“Samsung worked with Google to create apps optimized for the dual-display fold, which supports a feature called App Continuity to keep the same apps open regardless of whether the Galaxy Fold is open or closed,” Clover reports. “With Google Maps, for example, in a folded mode you can see the map, but if you open it up, you can see a whole lot more…

“It has six cameras — three on the back, two on the inside, and one on the front so it can capture images no matter which way it’s folded,” Clover reports. “Pricing starts at a whopping $1,980 and it will be available starting on April 26.”

