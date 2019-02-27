“Apple Inc. co-founder Steve Wozniak doesn’t want to wait for a folding iPhone,” Bloomberg News reports. “‘Apple has been a leader for quite a long time in a few areas such as touch ID, facial ID, and easy payment with the phone,’ Wozniak said in a Bloomberg TV interview. ‘They’re not the leader in areas like the folding phone, and that worries me because I really want a folding phone.'”
“Wozniak is optimistic about Apple’s future, with the company branching out in a range of projects outside of its core iPhones market. However, he still prefers ‘my Roku’ to Apple TV,” Bloomberg News reports. “‘They just got so successful on the iPhone and that was their whole business for a long time,'” he said. ‘Now they’re branching out so a lot of their businesses have been very good.'”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: As Woz seems to have forgotten, Apple wasn’t first with fingerprint recognition, they were the first to do it right with Touch ID. Apple wasn’t first with facial recognition, they were the fort to do it right with Face ID. Apple wasn’t first with contactless payments, they were the first to do it right with Apple Pay.
Of course, we love Woz, regardless!
These flexible displays cannot yet be made cost-effectively or in quantities large enough or with high enough quality that Apple would require for the high-volume iPhone.
As with fingerprint and facial recognition, when Apple debuts a foldable iPhone, then foldable smartphones will have been done right. — MacDailyNews, January 17, 2019
We’ll see a mess of weird attempts before Apple shows how it’s to be done, as usual. — MacDailyNews, January 23, 2019
