“Apple Inc. co-founder Steve Wozniak doesn’t want to wait for a folding iPhone,” Bloomberg News reports. “‘Apple has been a leader for quite a long time in a few areas such as touch ID, facial ID, and easy payment with the phone,’ Wozniak said in a Bloomberg TV interview. ‘They’re not the leader in areas like the folding phone, and that worries me because I really want a folding phone.'”

“Wozniak is optimistic about Apple’s future, with the company branching out in a range of projects outside of its core iPhones market. However, he still prefers ‘my Roku’ to Apple TV,” Bloomberg News reports. “‘They just got so successful on the iPhone and that was their whole business for a long time,'” he said. ‘Now they’re branching out so a lot of their businesses have been very good.'”



