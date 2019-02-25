Chinese smartphone company Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first foldable smartphone at Mobile World Congress, the Huawei Mate X.

“The Mate X uses what Huawei calls a “Falcon Wing” design with a stretchable hinge that allows the smartphone to transform from a 6.6-inch OLED smartphone to an 8-inch OLED tablet, making it bigger than Samsung’s recently introduced Galaxy Fold,” Juli Clover reports for MacRumors. “Huawei designed the Mate X to fold in the opposite direction of Samsung’s Galaxy Fold, so the display is visible on both the front and back of the device when collapsed down to smartphone view. The ‘wing’ at the side houses the camera and allows the Mate X display to be notch free.”

“When folded, it measures in at 11mm thick, but when open, the device is just 5.4mm thick,” Clover reports. “There’s a multi-lens Leica camera included, and the design of the Mate X allows for the front and rear cameras to use the one camera system for selfies and rear-facing images of the same quality.”

