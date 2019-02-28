“The foldable smartphone era is in full swing with the recent introductions of the Samsung Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X, and while it remains unclear if Apple will follow suit, the company has at least explored ideas related to foldable smartphones in patent applications over the past few years,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors.

“In a patent application published by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office today, titled ‘Electronic Devices With Flexible Displays,’ Apple explains that foldable smartphone displays could be prone to damage when bent in cold temperatures, and describes various heating methods to mitigate the issue,” Rossignol reports. “For example, Apple says the portion of the display that bends could be heated by lighting up the pixels in that area of the screen. Alternatively, a ‘heating element or other heating structure’ could be used, although Apple wasn’t specific.”



Apple also notes that “the foldable smartphone could have a magnetic latching mechanism that would prevent the device from being folded or unfolded in very cold temperatures to avoid damage to the display,” Rossignol reports. “This would be in environments ‘significantly below room temperature.'”

