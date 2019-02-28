“Apple didn’t invent the smartphone, the tablet, the mouse, the CD-ROM, Wi-Fi, laptops, personal computers, or smart watches,” William Gallagher writes for AppleInsider. “Apple has always known that being first isn’t what counts, and it certainly knows that about folding phones.”
“Media the world around is now wondering where Apple’s foldable phone is. Samsung comes out with one, and about twenty minutes later so does Huawei. Apple’s had days now and there’s no sign — okay, little sign — of a foldable iPhone, so that’s it, Apple’s over, says the reports,” Gallagher writes. “We do already know that Apple has been looking at foldable designs, so it’s not as if the company is completely going to wait until every Christmas tree has a foldable phone under it. What Apple is surely going to do is refuse to tell us anything until it’s ready. ”
“That will mean waiting to see what happens with what’s out, and it will also mean waiting to see what Apple can do that others have missed —because that is how Apple has always worked,” Gallagher writes. “If it sticks to form, Apple is going to try doing that again. It won’t be this year, it might not be next, but if Apple can find something useful that everyone else has missed, that’s when it will release a foldable phone… Unfailingly, Apple is always either late or incredibly late to the party. In every single case, though, Apple is better.”
Read more in the full article – recommended – here.
MacDailyNews Take: Yup.
Apple wasn’t first with fingerprint recognition, they were the first to do it right with Touch ID. Apple wasn’t first with facial recognition, they were the first to do it right with Face ID. Apple wasn’t first with contactless payments, they were the first to do it right with Apple Pay. — MacDailyNews, February 27, 2019
If and when Apple debuts a foldable iPhone, they’ll be showing the world how it should be done and what to copy going forward. As usual. — MacDailyNews, February 27, 2019
As with fingerprint and facial recognition, when Apple debuts a foldable iPhone, then foldable smartphones will have been done right. — MacDailyNews, January 17, 2019
We’ll see a mess of weird attempts before Apple shows how it’s to be done, as usual. — MacDailyNews, January 23, 2019
