“The appearance of Galaxy Fold and Huawei’s Mate X has generated a lot of excitement around folding smartphones,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld. “Apple has been developing technologies that could be deployed inside a folding iPhone since at least 2014, when the first patents for such a device appeared in Europe. More Apple patents appeared in 2016 and 2017.”

Evans writes, “With a range of display manufacturers now capable of developing folding displays, Apple’s R&D teams will now be watching to see how well these things perform in the real world: Are they tough enough to live in your pocket? How easily do they break? How do people tend to make use of them once they have gotten over the initial appeal?”

“Perhaps Apple is paying more attention to folding smartphones than we thought,” Evans writes. “Or perhaps it thinks these devices are gimmicks that lack a real mission. Let the market decide.”

