“Foldable phones like Samsung’s Galaxy Fold and Huawei’s Mate X are coming, whether you’re ready or not. In fact, they’re coming whether they’re ready or not. The software remains untested or nonexistent. The prices are either astronomical or unannounced. But those potential issues can be fixed on the fly,” Brian Barrett reports for Wired. “The real thing you should hold out for? Glass.”

“Glass is strong and durable and hard to scratch and easy to see through to the bright and shiny OLED pixels below. Glass can even fold, probably further than you’d think. But it can’t flex far enough for smartphones that open up like books. At least, not yet,” Barrett reports. “The early folding phone manufacturers are leaning on plastic polymers… But plastic is also, as you may by now have guessed, worse at all kinds of things. It’s much less hard than glass, which makes it easier to scratch and ding up. And unlike glass, plastic will crease over time, leaving you with a large unfolding display, sure, but one bisected with an unsightly wrinkle.”

“‘The fact that you’re touching [that kind of display] with your nails is scratching it,’ Motorola executive Dan Dery told Engadget in a recent interview, about a plastic film cover his company had prototyped. ‘It has a short life right away; it starts dying the day you unpack it,'” Barrett reports. “Which means that foldable smartphones won’t be ready until glass is ready. Fortunately, that may be sooner than you’d think. Corning is working on ultrathin, bendable glass that’s 0.1 millimeters thick and can bend to a 5 millimeter radius… [John Bayne, who heads up glass giant Corning’s Gorilla Glass business], expects foldable glass to be ready by the time foldable smartphones go mainstream, say a couple of years. Mauro thinks Corning and competitors like Japan’s AGC may be even closer than that. But the important thing for you to know is that it’s not here now. Until it is, maybe spend that $1,980 on something a little more fully baked.”

Read more in the full article here.