“Apple said Thursday that its star witness in a patent trial against Qualcomm doesn’t intend to appear in court anymore, a striking twist in the long-running legal battle between the two tech giants,” Richard Nieva reports for CNET.

“The companies are fighting over three patents that Qualcomm says Apple infringed in the development of some versions of its iPhone. One of those patents allows a smartphone to quickly connect to the internet once the device is booted up,” Nieva reports. “Apple has argued that one of its then-engineers, Arjuna Siva, co-invented the technology and should be named on the patent as well.”

“Siva was scheduled to testify later in the trial, but Apple counsel Juanita Brooks said Thursday that won’t happen. She said Siva has retained new counsel that has informed him not to answer Apple’s questions,” Nieva reports. “He isn’t intending to appear, but if subpoenaed, he will testify, Brooks said… Brooks said Siva’s new counsel is a former partner at Quinn Emanuel, the law firm representing Qualcomm. She accused Qualcomm’s defense of witness tampering, and indicated Apple would not be subpoenaing Siva. ‘He’s a tainted witness,’ she said.”

