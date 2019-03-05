“Apple and Qualcomm kicked off the latest chapter in a long-running legal battle over patents and licensing agreements in the chipmaker’s hometown of San Diego, California, on Monday,” Richard Nieva reports for CNET.
“Qualcomm, which supplies chips and modems for much of the mobile phone industry, says Apple infringed on three of its patents in some versions of the popular iPhone,” Nieva reports. “The chipmaker wants up to $1.41 per iPhone that infringed on its intellectual property sold during a certain period between 2017 and 2018. The exact figure was not disclosed, though it’s estimated to be in the tens of millions of dollars.”
“During opening remarks, both sides zoomed in on the patent that focuses on boot-up technology when the phone is turned on. [David Nelson, the lead attorney representing Qualcomm] said the technology in the patent was ‘foundational’ to the company’s work, long before it was registered. Apple claims Qualcomm stole the idea for that innovation from then-Apple engineer Arjuna Siva, who the company said discussed the idea with Qualcomm engineers in an email,” Nieva reports. “‘This one is truly the most outrageous allegation in the case,’ Juanita Brooks, lead counsel for Apple, said of the infringement claim in opening statements. ‘They took the idea from us and ran down to the patent office.'”
MacDailyNews Take: Qualcomm is a piece of work alright.
[Attribution: AppleInsider. Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]