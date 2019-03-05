“Yesterday (Monday, March 4, 2019) a Qualcomm v. Apple patent infringement trial kicked off in San Diego (Southern District of California),” Florian Mueller writes for FOSS Patent.
“Obviously, the jury will get nonjudgmental instructions in accordance with the law from Judge Dana M. Sabraw. But on this blog I can take some liberties, and now I’ll tell you the story the way I think it should actually be told to the jury upfront,” Mueller writes. “It’s an alternative-universe approach, but actually, it’s a lot closer to the facts than any official instructions could ever be.”
Dear Jurors,
I’m so sorry for you because you now have to spend about two weeks or more in court, getting less than minimum wage and probably horrible food, and while it’s your civic duty, it’s actually pointless in this case.
This is about one yuuuge company, Qualcomm, suing another yuuuuuuuge company, Apple, theoretically over tens of millions of dollars, on a basis on which it’s pretty much lost another case before. So let me walk you through this dispute chronologically:
Qualcomm’s original entrepreneurial story of successfully swimming against the tide with code division multiple access (CDMA) is absolutely admirable. But that was a long time ago, and just like any other company in its position, Qualcomm engaged in rent-seeking: it wanted, and still wants, to get as much as possible, and for as long as possible, out of its great accomplishment of decades ago.
Where lawmakers and courts draw the lines is when a company’s rent-seeking efforts turn out to be anticompetitive schemes. In America, we generally believe in market forces. Supply and demand–and may the best product or the most competitively-priced product win. But when a company doesn’t compete on a fair basis, antitrust comes into play. Even prior to this decade, competitors and customers alleged that Qualcomm violated the antitrust laws. For a long time, nothing serious happened because everything got settled somehow…
Much more in the full article – very highly recommended – here.
MacDailyNews Take: LOL!
Time’s finally running out on Qualcomm’s extortion racket, thanks to Apple!
