“Apple Inc. narrowed the potential damages Qualcomm Inc. can seek over alleged patent infringement before the two square off at a trial scheduled to start next month in San Diego,” Edvard Pettersson reports for Bloomberg. “”

“A federal judge on Tuesday granted Apple’s request to preclude Qualcomm from seeking financial compensation for the infringement before the lawsuit was filed in 2017,” Pettersson reports. “The judge also ruled that Apple isn’t infringing one of the several patents that Qualcomm says are at stake in the litigation.”

“The U.S. International Trade Commission… is scheduled to release its findings on March 26,” Pettersson reports. “The case is Qualcomm Inc. v. Apple Inc., 17-CV-1375, U.S. District Court, Southern District of California (San Diego).”

Read more in the full article here.