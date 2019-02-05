“A federal judge on Tuesday granted Apple’s request to preclude Qualcomm from seeking financial compensation for the infringement before the lawsuit was filed in 2017,” Pettersson reports. “The judge also ruled that Apple isn’t infringing one of the several patents that Qualcomm says are at stake in the litigation.”
“The U.S. International Trade Commission… is scheduled to release its findings on March 26,” Pettersson reports. “The case is Qualcomm Inc. v. Apple Inc., 17-CV-1375, U.S. District Court, Southern District of California (San Diego).”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: This won’t end well for the Qualcomm extortionists.
