“Court testimony from Apple’s Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams has laid out that Qualcomm has repeatedly flexed its monopoly control over the cellular industry in its dealings with Apple, demanding that Apple not only pay to license its patents, but also cross-license all of its own intellectual property above and beyond requiring a 5 percent cut of the total cost of Apple’s products plus exclusivity in sourcing all of Apple’s mobile chips,” Daniel Eran Dilger writes for AppleInsider.

“Williams was asked if Qualcomm has taken any adverse actions against Apple since Apple filed its lawsuit,” Dilger writes. “‘They’re suing us in courts all over the world. They’re suing us on non-essential patents, non-SEPs, NEPS,’ answered Williams. ‘They’re suing us and what they’re trying to do is get a hit in any one of those courts to cause an injunction that will cause enough pain that we’ll have to pay the tens of billions of dollars ransom on their SEP program.'”

To use their language they used with me, we have to basically run the table. We have to win in every one of these courts or else we’re — what they said is ‘you’re an ideal target because your volumes are so big that you lose so much money that unless you run the table, then they kind of win.’ And we’ve got no choice but to pay the ransom. — Apple’s COO Jeff Williams

