“Williams was asked if Qualcomm has taken any adverse actions against Apple since Apple filed its lawsuit,” Dilger writes. “‘They’re suing us in courts all over the world. They’re suing us on non-essential patents, non-SEPs, NEPS,’ answered Williams. ‘They’re suing us and what they’re trying to do is get a hit in any one of those courts to cause an injunction that will cause enough pain that we’ll have to pay the tens of billions of dollars ransom on their SEP program.'”
To use their language they used with me, we have to basically run the table. We have to win in every one of these courts or else we’re — what they said is ‘you’re an ideal target because your volumes are so big that you lose so much money that unless you run the table, then they kind of win.’ And we’ve got no choice but to pay the ransom. — Apple’s COO Jeff Williams
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Qualcomm comes across as the mafioso of the cellular modem racket.
SEE ALSO:
Apple was paying Qualcomm over $1 billion per year in licensing – January 15, 2019
German court throws out Qualcomm’s latest patent case against Apple – January 15, 2019
Qualcomm posts $1.5 billion bond required to enforce iPhone sales ban in Germany – January 3, 2019
U.S. FTC v. Qualcomm set to begin; case could upend Qualcomm’s predatory business model – December 27, 2018
Qualcomm places high-stakes bet on iPhone injunction in Germany – December 21, 2018
Apple pulls some older iPhones from sale in Germany after patent ruling – December 20, 2018
Qualcomm wins dubious envelope tracker patent case against Apple in Munich – December 20, 2018
German court rules Apple infringed Qualcomm patent – December 20, 2018
Qualcomm warns Apple to take China’s ban of older iPhones very seriously – December 19, 2018
Qualcomm claims Apple is violating Chinese court order, despite software changes – December 18, 2018
Apple releases iOS 12.1.2 – December 17, 2018
Apple denies iPhone import ban in China – December 10, 2018
China ‘bans the import and sale’ of most iPhones, Qualcomm claims; Apple says iPhones still available – December 10, 2018