“A Chinese court ordered Apple Inc. to stop selling older iPhone models in the country after finding the tech giant infringed on two patents held by Qualcomm Inc., the chip supplier said Monday,” Tripp Mickle reports for The Wall Street Journal. “The Nov. 30 decision by a Chinese intellectual-property court is the first in the world’s largest smartphone market that seeks to curtail iPhone sales.”

“The import and sales ban didn’t appear to include Apple’s newest devices — the XS, XS Max and XR — because those weren’t on the market when the patent case was filed,” Mickle reports. “It wasn’t immediately clear when any such ban would take effect. Four models affected by the ban — the iPhone 7, 7 Plus, 8 and 8 Plus — were still on sale through Apple’s website in China as of Monday.

CNBC reports that Apple said in a statement: Qualcomm’s effort to ban our products is another desperate move by a company whose illegal practices are under investigation by regulators around the world. All iPhone models remain available for our customers in China. Qualcomm is asserting three patents they had never raised before, including one which has already been invalidated. We will pursue all our legal options through the courts.