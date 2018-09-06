“It’s pretrial season in the Huawei-Samsung and Apple-Qualcomm FRAND disputes, thus a flurry of motion practice” Florian Mueller writes for FOSS Patents. “Before I’ll get to discuss the strategically extremely important exhaustion issue (in light of the Supreme Court’s 2017 Lexmark) in Apple v. Qualcomm, there’s also a short but interesting ruling that United States Magistrate Judge Mitchell D. Dembin handed down in the Southern District of California on Tuesday.”

Mueller writes, “The following harsh words show that Magistrate Judge Dembin was annoyed by the way in which multiple Qualcomm expert reports were inconsistent with Qualcomm’s decision not to bring infringement counterclaims with respect to the original set of nine patents.”

Qualcomm’s counsel know that in a declaratory judgment action by a licensee against a patentee seeking an order of non-infringement, the patentee, Qualcomm, bears the burden of persuasion of infringement. […] Qualcomm made the tactical decision not to assert infringement and thus avoid certain discovery obligations as mentioned above. In its expert designations, Qualcomm chose not to disclose that certain experts expressly would opine on infringement and assert that Plaintiffs are infringing patents-in-suit. Qualcomm will be held accountable for the consequences of its tactical decisions. (emphasis added)

To the extent that Qualcomm claims they have disclosed in discovery their views regarding infringement and, consequently, there is no surprise and no prejudice, is unavailing. Rules are rules and tactical decisions have consequences[.] — United States Magistrate Judge Mitchell D. Dembin

