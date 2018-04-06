“Apple Inc. Chief Executive Tim Cook will be deposed on June 27, as part of Qualcomm Inc.’s lawsuit against the iPhone maker, according to court document,” Max A. Cherney reports for MarketWatch.

“The suit accuses Apple of misleading regulators in order to generate investigations into Qualcomm,” Cherney reports.

“The lawsuit filed in the Southern California district court is a part of a larger legal fight between Apple and Qualcomm,” Cherney reports, “which began last year and revolves around chip royalties Apple paid to Qualcomm.”

