“In connection with the FTC’s antitrust lawsuit against Qualcomm, Magistrate Judge Nathaniel Cousins of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California crafted a ‘Christmas present’ for Apple that the iPhone maker would probably have liked to return to the shop immediately: a sanctions order ($25K per day starting December 16) and a December 29 deadline for the production of documents,” Florian Mueller writes for FOSS Patents. “[A] Bloomberg article… quotes an Apple spokesman as saying that Apple was going to appeal the ruling and that Apple had already produced ‘millions of documents for this case’ and would deliver ‘millions more.’

“On Wednesday evening, Lawyers for Civil Justice — an organization representing the interests of corporate counsel (with companies like Microsoft, Shell, ExxonMobil, Eli Lilly, StateFarm, Ford, Merck, Pfizer, Glaxo SmithKline and FedEx sitting on the board) to avoid unreasonably burdensome procedures — asked the court for permission to file the following amicus brief that effectively supports Apple,” Mueller writes. “The most interesting number in the brief is that at some point Apple had — and maybe has as we speak — 500 (five hundred!) lawyers assigned to the document-sifting effort.”

