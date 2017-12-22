“U.S. Magistrate Judge Nathanael Cousins in San Jose, California, ordered Apple to pay $25,000 for each day that it fails to produce the evidence starting Dec. 16,” King and Mehrotra report. “Apple has until Dec. 29 to turn over the documents or face even steeper fines, according to a court filing late Thursday.”“Apple, which isn’t a party in the FTC suit, said in a filing this month that it had produced more than 2.6 million documents by the Dec. 15 deadline and any dispute Qualcomm wanted to raise was premature,” King and Mehrotra report. “The FTC suit alleges that Qualcomm unfairly cut out competitors by making Apple use only its chips in exchange for lower licensing fees.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Tim Cook’s Apple delaying something and slowing down proceedings?
Say it ain’t so.
SEE ALSO:
Apple sued after it admits to slowing down iPhones with aging batteries – December 22, 2017
Apple’s late, delayed, limited HomePod is looking more and more like something I don’t want – November 27, 2017
Why Apple’s HomePod is three years behind Amazon’s Echo – November 21, 2017
Under ‘operations genius’ Tim Cook, product delays and other problems are no longer unusual for Apple – November 20, 2017
Apple delays HomePod release to early 2018 – November 17, 2017
Apple CEO Tim Cook: The ‘operations genius’ who never has enough products to sell at launch – October 23, 2017
Apple’s desperate Mac Pro damage control message hints at a confused, divided company – April 6, 2017
Apple is misplaying the hand Steve Jobs left them – November 30, 2016
Apple delays AirPod rollout – October 26, 2016
Apple delays release of watchOS 2 due to bug – September 16, 2015
Apple delays HomeKit launch until autumn – May 14, 2015
Apple delays production of 12.9-inch ‘iPad Pro’ in face of overwhelming iPhone 6/Plus demand – October 9, 2014
Tim Cook’s mea culpa: iMac launch should have been postponed – April 24, 2013