“A judge granted sanctions against Apple Inc. for dragging its feet in turning over documents in the Federal Trade Commission’s lawsuit accusing Qualcomm Inc. of forcing the iPhone maker to use its chips exclusively,” Ian King and Kartikay Mehrotra report for Bloomberg.

“U.S. Magistrate Judge Nathanael Cousins in San Jose, California, ordered Apple to pay $25,000 for each day that it fails to produce the evidence starting Dec. 16,” King and Mehrotra report. “Apple has until Dec. 29 to turn over the documents or face even steeper fines, according to a court filing late Thursday.”

“Apple, which isn’t a party in the FTC suit, said in a filing this month that it had produced more than 2.6 million documents by the Dec. 15 deadline and any dispute Qualcomm wanted to raise was premature,” King and Mehrotra report. “The FTC suit alleges that Qualcomm unfairly cut out competitors by making Apple use only its chips in exchange for lower licensing fees.”



Read more in the full article here.