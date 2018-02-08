“The matter is remanded to Magistrate Judge Cousins because Judge Koh found it legally erroneous that he based his sanctions order on Apple on a procedural rule that applies to parties, while Apple is technically a non-party to the FTC-Qualcomm case,” Mueller writes. “As Judge Koh notes, Apple has its own antitrust litigation against Qualcomm pending, but that’s a different case (even in a different district, though that’s not a requirement for Apple to be a non-party to FTC v. Qualcomm).”
“Apple could still be sanctioned, but in order to do so, Magistrate Judge Cousins would have to come up with a legal theory that applies to non-parties,” Mueller writes. “He could now just find that there is no legal basis to treat a non-party so harshly, in which case Apple’s appeal to Judge Koh would have succeeded (though Qualcomm might still pursue sanctions in that case, but with a greatly diminished likelihood of success). There’s a good chance that things will end that way.”
MacDailyNews Take: Justice is served!
