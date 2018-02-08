“Judge Lucy Koh of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California has granted an Apple motion for relief from a non-dispositive order by Magistrate Judge Nathaniel Cousins, who imposed sanctions on Apple for failure to timely provide documents sought by Qualcomm in its defense against the Federal Trade Commission’s antitrust lawsuit,” Florian Mueller writes for FOSS Patents.

“The matter is remanded to Magistrate Judge Cousins because Judge Koh found it legally erroneous that he based his sanctions order on Apple on a procedural rule that applies to parties, while Apple is technically a non-party to the FTC-Qualcomm case,” Mueller writes. “As Judge Koh notes, Apple has its own antitrust litigation against Qualcomm pending, but that’s a different case (even in a different district, though that’s not a requirement for Apple to be a non-party to FTC v. Qualcomm).”

“Apple could still be sanctioned, but in order to do so, Magistrate Judge Cousins would have to come up with a legal theory that applies to non-parties,” Mueller writes. “He could now just find that there is no legal basis to treat a non-party so harshly, in which case Apple’s appeal to Judge Koh would have succeeded (though Qualcomm might still pursue sanctions in that case, but with a greatly diminished likelihood of success). There’s a good chance that things will end that way.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Justice is served!

