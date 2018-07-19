“EU antitrust regulators on Thursday charged Qualcomm with a new violation in a case where the U.S. chipmaker has been accused of selling chipsets below cost to drive out Nvidia Corp unit and British phone software maker Icera,” Reuters reports.

“The EU enforcer had in 2015 accused the world’s No. 1 chipmaker of abusing its market power to thwart Icera between 2009 and 2011, following a complaint from Icera,” Reuters reports.

“Qualcomm can face a fine up to 10 percent of its worldwide turnover if found guilty of breaching EU antitrust rules,” Reuters reports. “It was hit with a 997-million-euro ($1.2 billion) penalty in January this year for paying Apple to use only its chips in a bid to squeeze out rival Intel Corp and others.”

