“The EU enforcer had in 2015 accused the world’s No. 1 chipmaker of abusing its market power to thwart Icera between 2009 and 2011, following a complaint from Icera,” Reuters reports.
“Qualcomm can face a fine up to 10 percent of its worldwide turnover if found guilty of breaching EU antitrust rules,” Reuters reports. “It was hit with a 997-million-euro ($1.2 billion) penalty in January this year for paying Apple to use only its chips in a bid to squeeze out rival Intel Corp and others.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: The jig is up, Qualcomm!
Qualcomm’s unreasonable, illogical, and irrational licensing scam, which charges a percentage of the total cost of all components in the phone, even non-Qualcomm components, must end.
