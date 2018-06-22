“Apple Inc. filed petitions challenging four Qualcomm Inc. patents Thursday, dragging the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office into a long-running licensing dispute that already spans the globe,” Susan Decker reports for Bloomberg.

“Apple wants the patent office to cancel four Qualcomm patents, saying they don’t cover new ideas,” Decker reports. “All are part of a patent-infringement lawsuit Qualcomm filed in 2017 against Apple in federal court in California.”

“The patents being challenged involve ways to automatically focus a digital camera; a device that functions as both a phone and personal digital assistant; touch-sensitive displays; and circuit memory,” Decker reports. “Three judges with the review board will consider the petitions and any response from Qualcomm, and will make a preliminary decision on whether Apple has a chance of winning its arguments. If so, it will institute a formal review and issue a final decision in a year.”

