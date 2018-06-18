“As Apple and Qualcomm’s ongoing legal battle over patent licensing fees continues, the two companies now find themselves before the US International Trade Commission in Washington, D.C., with the chipmaker arguing that iPhones with rival Intel modems should be banned from the country,” Adam Westlake reports for SlashGear. “Apple’s counter position, however, includes arguing that such a move would be a threat to US national security and the development of 5G.”

“Recently, Apple has begun using Intel’s 4G modems in some iPhone units to reduce its reliance on Qualcomm and their unfair patent licensing fees,” Westlake reports. “It’s these iPhones with patent-infringing Intel chips that Qualcomm argues should be banned from the US.”

“Apple’s argument for national security is based on Intel’s current work to develop next generation 5G modems,” Westlake reports. “A ban against iPhones with their chips would hurt their market position and could have a negative affect on “the US’s race to stay ahead of China in 5G” development, reports Bloomberg.”

“Staff lawyers with the ITC recommended that Judge Thomas Pender rule that Apple violated one of three Qualcomm patents — for a battery-saving feature,” Susan Decker reports for Bloomberg. “However, the staff also said Intel-based iPhones that have next-generation technology known as 5G should be allowed into the country to not cede ground to China.”

“Staff lawyer Lisa Murray said that iPhones with Qualcomm chips — which Apple already sells — could replace those with Intel chips in the market. A bigger question, she said, was how a ban would affect the U.S.’s race to stay ahead of China in 5G and whether that would be in the nation’s best interest,” Decker reports. “‘If Intel is taken out of the 5G race, this would slow the pace of U.S. innovation,’ Murray said. She recommended that future iPhones with 5G be exempt from any import ban, saying that ‘Apple and Intel would have continued incentive to invest in 5G.'”

