“Qualcomm has unveiled explosive charges against Apple for stealing ‘vast swaths’ of its confidential information and trade secrets for the purpose of improving the performance of chip sets provided by Qualcomm competitor Intel, according to a filing with the Superior Court of California,” David Faber reports for CNBC. “The allegations are contained in a complaint that Qualcomm hopes the court will amend to its existing lawsuit against Apple for breaching the so called master software agreement that Apple signed when it became a customer of Qualcomm’s earlier this decade.”

“The two companies have been embroiled in direct and indirect litigation around the globe centered on Apple’s unwillingness to have its suppliers pay Qualcomm royalties it deems excessive for the iPhone,” Faber reports. “Monday’s filing can be seen as the latest salvo in that dispute, designed to put pressure on Apple to settle.”

“In its complaint, Qualcomm says it is making the latest charges after discovery in the current lawsuit allowed it to unearth evidence that Apple engineers repeatedly provided source code and other confidential information to Intel engineers so they could improve the performance of Intel’s chip sets,” Faber reports. “Qualcomm does not provide direct evidence to support the allegations, but does make reference to back and forth between Apple and Intel engineers that are based on correspondence between those engineers that was found during discovery.”

