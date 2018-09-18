“One of the biggest legal battles in the technology industry may be entering its final stages,” Ian King and Emily Chang report for Bloomberg. “Qualcomm Inc. Chief Executive Officer Steve Mollenkopf said a bitter standoff between the chip maker and Apple Inc. is entering a period when both sides have an increasing incentive to settle.”

“In coming months, the companies will be forced to make their case in front of jurors and judges in the U.S., China, Germany and other jurisdictions. Agreements often materialize before such expensive and public steps,” King and Chang report. “‘The environment is such that a deal could get done,’ said Mollenkopf in an interview on Bloomberg TV’s ‘Studio 1.0,’ which airs Sept. 26. ‘Traditionally, legal milestones create an environment for both parties to change their perspective.'”

“The dispute has been raging in public for almost two years, pitting the world’s most valuable public company against the largest supplier of mobile chips. Apple’s suit accused Qualcomm of unfairly using its lead in phone modems to force customers to pay inflated licensing fees,” King and Chang report. “If Qualcomm continues to improve its chips at a greater rate than rivals, there’s no reason why Apple and Qualcomm wouldn’t work together again — after resolving their legal fracas, he said.”

