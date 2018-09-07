“According to a report of the events, Qualcomm failed to dispute Apple’s legal argument that certain patents in the case were either invalid or that it did not infringe on them as suggested. Now that we’re closer to the trial,” Dormehl reports. “Qualcomm’s lawyers have seemingly realized that this wasn’t the best idea. And the judge isn’t too impressed.”
“When Qualcomm had a change of heart about this, Apple brought a motion to strike this request,” Dormehl reports. “It appears that Magistrate Judge Dembin agreed with Apple regarding the complaint, because he rebuked Qualcomm by saying that, ‘Rules are rules and tactical decisions have consequences.'”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Qualcomm’s holding a losing hand.
Qualcomm’s unreasonable, illogical, and irrational licensing scam, which charges a percentage of the total cost of all components in the phone, even non-Qualcomm components, must end.
