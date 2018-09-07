“Qualcomm has seemingly made a big tactical error in the pre-trial run-up to its infringement court case with Apple — and now it’s trying to get out of it,” Luke Dormehl reports for Cult of Mac.

“According to a report of the events, Qualcomm failed to dispute Apple’s legal argument that certain patents in the case were either invalid or that it did not infringe on them as suggested. Now that we’re closer to the trial,” Dormehl reports. “Qualcomm’s lawyers have seemingly realized that this wasn’t the best idea. And the judge isn’t too impressed.”

“When Qualcomm had a change of heart about this, Apple brought a motion to strike this request,” Dormehl reports. “It appears that Magistrate Judge Dembin agreed with Apple regarding the complaint, because he rebuked Qualcomm by saying that, ‘Rules are rules and tactical decisions have consequences.'”

