“Recommendations from the ITC’s Office of Unfair Import Investigations, more commonly referred to as “ITC staff,” arrived on Monday as part of an evidentiary hearing in Qualcomm’s second ITC complaint against Apple, reports Florian Mueller of FOSS Patents,” Campbell reports. “Specifically, staff lawyers found that while Qualcomm’s three leveraged patents are valid, Apple did not infringe on them. ”
“While ITC staff act as a neutral third party, administrative law judge judges often side with their recommendations. These opinions are often adopted by the Commission, which makes the final determination in such matters, according to Mueller,” Campbell reports. “Despite the less-than-rosy start to its second ITC complaint — or perhaps because of it — Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf in an interview with Bloomberg on Tuesday said he sees a settlement on the horizon. ”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: The Qualcomm extortionists lose another one!
Qualcomm’s unreasonable, illogical, and irrational licensing scam, which charges a percentage of the total cost of all components in the phone, even non-Qualcomm components, must end.
SEE ALSO:
Qualcomm CEO sees chance of Apple settlement this year – September 18, 2018
Qualcomm makes a tactical error in its battle with Apple – September 7, 2018
Magistrate judge rebukes Qualcomm for iPhone patent infringement allegations it originally chose not to bring – September 6, 2018
EU regulators charge Qualcomm with additional violation in pricing case – July 19, 2018
Apple petitions U.S. Patent Office to invalidate four Qualcomm patents – June 22, 2018
Apple brings 5G and national security into Qualcomm patent battle – June 18, 2018
Analyst: Apple, Qualcomm legal fight could settle this year – June 11, 2018
Apple CEO Tim Cook to be deposed in Qualcomm lawsuit – April 6, 2018
Judge Koh sets aside sanctions order against Apple in FTC v. Qualcomm antitrust case – February 8, 2018
Apple gets support from Lawyers for Civil Justice in fight against discovery sanctions – February 1, 2018
EU fines chipmaker Qualcomm $1.2 billion for paying Apple to shut out rivals’ chips – January 24, 2018
Apple sanctioned in Qualcomm FTC case for withholding documents – December 22, 2017
Apple countersues Qualcomm for patent infringement – November 29, 2017
Apple designing next-gen iPhones, iPads that would dump Qualcomm components – October 31, 2017