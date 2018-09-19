“Qualcomm’s second U.S. International Trade Commission complaint against Apple is not going as planned,” Mikey Campbell reports for AppleInsider. “Staff for the agency this week issued a recommendation that found none of the chipmaker’s remaining patents-in-suit infringed, adding that an iPhone import ban would adversely impact the cellular modem market. ”

“Recommendations from the ITC’s Office of Unfair Import Investigations, more commonly referred to as “ITC staff,” arrived on Monday as part of an evidentiary hearing in Qualcomm’s second ITC complaint against Apple, reports Florian Mueller of FOSS Patents,” Campbell reports. “Specifically, staff lawyers found that while Qualcomm’s three leveraged patents are valid, Apple did not infringe on them. ”

“While ITC staff act as a neutral third party, administrative law judge judges often side with their recommendations. These opinions are often adopted by the Commission, which makes the final determination in such matters, according to Mueller,” Campbell reports. “Despite the less-than-rosy start to its second ITC complaint — or perhaps because of it — Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf in an interview with Bloomberg on Tuesday said he sees a settlement on the horizon. ”

