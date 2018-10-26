“Qualcomm Inc. is trying to steer a big chuck of its billion-dollar dispute with Apple Inc. over the use of fundamental technology for mobile phones away from what it sees as a sideshow over patents,” Edvard Pettersson reports for Bloomberg.

“At a hearing Friday, Qualcomm will ask a federal judge in San Diego to throw out as moot all claims by Apple related to nine ‘handpicked’ patents, whose validity Apple challenges, because the company has told Apple and its Asian manufacturers that it won’t assert any infringement claims over them,” Pettersson reports. “Apple alleges Qualcomm is trying to avoid any scrutiny of individual patents the chipmaker says are part of the standard technology for mobile phones to operate. Qualcomm argues that the specific intellectual property Apple has challenged — the company says it has more than 130,000 patents and patent applications worldwide — isn’t relevant to the broader licensing dispute between the two technology giants.”

Pettersson reports, “‘The endgame is a settlement,’ according to Anand Srinivasan, an analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence. ‘But this is a fight for Qualcomm’s business model, and if they have to settle under duress, or if Apple wins this outright, everyone will ask for a similar deal.'”

