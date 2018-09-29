“On Friday, U.S. International Trade Commission judge Thomas Pender found that the iPhones violate one of Qualcomm’s patents, but still refused to block imports of the devices,” Richard Lawler reports for Engadget. “Their squabble is focused on Apple’s use of Intel chips instead of those made or licensed by Qualcomm, and how they’re being used in some iPhones.”

“According to Pender, “statutory public interest factors” weighed into his decision against issuing a ban,” Lawler reports. “If this holds up it removes a tool Qualcomm could use as leverage for a possible settlement from Apple.”

“The judge’s recommendation ‘makes no sense,’ Qualcomm said,” Susan Decker reports for Bloomberg. “The judge’s findings are subject to review by the full commission, which has the final say.”

“‘Qualcomm has continued to unfairly demand royalties for technologies they have nothing to do with to protect their monopoly,’ Apple said in a statement. ‘We’re glad the ITC stopped Qualcomm’s attempt to damage competition and ultimately harm innovators and U.S. consumers,'” Decker reports. “‘The leverage would be massive with the import ban, but the infringement still provides [Qualcomm] with something,’ said Matt Larson, an analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence. ‘It could create exposure for Apple down the road, which is helpful to Qualcomm in the current licensing discussion.'”

“Apple has phased out its use of Qualcomm chips during the dispute and its latest phones don’t use any of the San Diego-based chip-maker’s products,” Decker reports. “Apple contends Qualcomm charges too much for its patents on fundamental telecommunications technology, and has directed its suppliers to stop paying royalties until a better deal can be reached.”

