“Qualcomm Inc and the U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Monday asked a federal judge to delay a preliminary ruling in an antitrust case U.S. regulators brought against the mobile chip company in order to pursue settlement talks,” Stephen Nellis reports for Reuters.

“In a joint filing in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California in San Jose, they asked a judge to delay ruling on the FTC’s motion for partial summary judgment for 30 days,” Nellis reports. “The FTC originally filed the lawsuit in early 2017, alleging Qualcomm used anti-competitive practices to maintain a monopoly on the market for mobile phone chips.”

Nellis reports, “The company has yet to smooth over relations with Apple, whose antitrust lawsuit against Qualcomm was filed early last year and has yet to go to trial.”

Read more in the full article here.