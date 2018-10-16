“In a joint filing in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California in San Jose, they asked a judge to delay ruling on the FTC’s motion for partial summary judgment for 30 days,” Nellis reports. “The FTC originally filed the lawsuit in early 2017, alleging Qualcomm used anti-competitive practices to maintain a monopoly on the market for mobile phone chips.”
Nellis reports, “The company has yet to smooth over relations with Apple, whose antitrust lawsuit against Qualcomm was filed early last year and has yet to go to trial.”
MacDailyNews Take: It’s obviously difficult to give up your exttortion racket, but Qualcomm will come to Jesus eventually.
Qualcomm’s unreasonable, illogical, and irrational licensing scam, which charges a percentage of the total cost of all components in the phone, even non-Qualcomm components, must end.
