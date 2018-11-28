“Qualcomm and Apple — perhaps the closest the technology sector has to corporate ‘frenemies’ — are ‘on the doorstep’ of resolving their ongoing issues, Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf told CNBC on Wednesday,” Elizabeth Gurdus reports for CNBC. “‘We do talk as companies,’ the CEO told Jim Cramer in an exclusive interview on Mad Money.”

“Mollenkopf attributed the back-and-forth to ‘activities that are consistent with’ what he called ‘the fourth quarter of the game, and not the first quarter,'” Gurdus reports. ‘We’ve always talked about — I’ve been very consistent — that … the second half of this year and into next year is when we’re really on the doorstep of finding a resolution and we don’t see anything different than that,’ the CEO said.”

“Even though relations have cooled amid the lawsuits, Mollenkopf had a positive outlook on future of the tech giants’ relationship, particularly with the cellular industry on the cusp of 5G adoption,” Gurdus reports. “‘I think there’s always an opportunity and a risk when you have these big G transitions, or the generations of wireless change,’ he told Cramer. ‘It’s the opportunity to either be left behind or to make sure that you’re part of that new generation. Of course, we work with everybody. We would love to work with Apple’ …When Cramer jokingly said he wanted an Apple iPhone equipped with 5G ‘with Qualcomm in it,’ Mollenkopf’s response was succinct: ‘We do, too.'”



