“Qualcomm Inc. says its fight with Apple Inc. over how much the chipmaker can charge for essential patented technology used in iPhones and iPads is getting pricey,” Edvard Pettersson and Bill Callahan report for Bloomberg. “‘They’re trying to destroy our business,’ Qualcomm lawyer Evan Chesler said at a hearing Friday in federal court in San Diego. ‘They’re now $7 billion dollars behind in royalties. The house is on fire and there is $7 billion of property damage right now.'”

“Apple, through its manufacturers, halted royalty payments to Qualcomm last year and the tech giants’ showdown has escalated into some 100 legal proceedings around the world,” Pettersson and Callahan report. “Apple argues that Qualcomm is using its intellectual property to bully customers into paying excessive royalties even as it tries to duck scrutiny over whether its patents are valid. ”

Read more in the full article here.