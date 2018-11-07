“Apple Inc is not in talks ‘at any level’ to settle its wide-ranging legal dispute with mobile chip maker Qualcomm Inc, according to a source familiar with the matter,” Reuters reports.

“Early last year, Apple sued Qualcomm in federal court in San Diego, alleging that the chip company’s practice of taking a cut of the selling price of phones as a patent license fee was illegal,” Reuters reports. “Qualcomm denied the claims and has alleged that Apple owes it $7 billion in unpaid royalties.”

“A source familiar with the situation said this week that there are no settlement talks between Apple and Qualcomm,” Reuters reports. “‘There is absolutely no meaningful discussion taking place between us and Qualcomm, and there is no settlement in sight,’ the person said. ‘We are gearing up for trial.'”

Read more in the full article here.