“A German court ruled on Thursday that iPhone maker Apple Inc infringed a hardware patent of Qualcomm Inc,” Reuters reports.



The court “said the U.S. company could no longer sell some iPhone models in Germany which contain a particular component,” Reuters reports.



“The ruling will not go into immediate effect if Apple appeals,” Reuters reports, “judge Matthias Zigann told the court.”



Read more in the full article here.

You can be certain that Apple will appeal. You can also be certain that we'll have additional information about this ruling as it becomes available.

