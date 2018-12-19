“This morning, Judge Dr. Anne-Kristin Fricke, in her capacity as spokeswoman for the Munich I Regional Court on civil-law cases, confirmed that the court still plans to hand down decisions in, technically,Qualcomm v. Apple patent infringement cases tomorrow (Thursday, December 20) at 2 PM local time (= 8 AM Eastern),” Florian Mueller writes for FOSS Patents.

“80% of the cases on tomorrow’s decision list don’t really matter,” Mueller writes. “Even Qualcomm’s counsel conceded at the September trial that iOS 12 operates differently. He obviously wouldn’t concede non-infringement, but what he said was the next best thing. Apparently the difference is simply that iOS 12 displays, exclusively for German customers, a text instead of an icon in one place, and that takes care of the problem. It’s preposterous, but, well, it’s a software patent.”

“I admire the judges and lawyers who can treat such crap seriously with a straight face; I don’t know if I could,” Mueller writes. “All that’s really going to be interesting tomorrow is what happens in the pair of cases related to the patent on a power-efficient envelope tracker design (EP2724461).”

