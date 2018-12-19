“80% of the cases on tomorrow’s decision list don’t really matter,” Mueller writes. “Even Qualcomm’s counsel conceded at the September trial that iOS 12 operates differently. He obviously wouldn’t concede non-infringement, but what he said was the next best thing. Apparently the difference is simply that iOS 12 displays, exclusively for German customers, a text instead of an icon in one place, and that takes care of the problem. It’s preposterous, but, well, it’s a software patent.”
“I admire the judges and lawyers who can treat such crap seriously with a straight face; I don’t know if I could,” Mueller writes. “All that’s really going to be interesting tomorrow is what happens in the pair of cases related to the patent on a power-efficient envelope tracker design (EP2724461).”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Basically, in a nutshell, the saga continues until Qualcomm finally figures out that the jig is up and settles.
SEE ALSO:
Foxconn not in settlement talks with Qualcomm in Apple battle, says lead attorney Boutrous – December 17, 2018
Apple says a Chinese iPhone ban would force a settlement with Qualcomm – December 14, 2018
U.S. FTC seeking to ‘redress and prevent recurrence of Qualcomm’s conduct’ through antitrust injunction – December 3, 2018
Qualcomm CEO: We’re ‘on the doorstep’ of a resolution with Apple – November 28, 2018
Apple not in settlement talks ‘at any level’ with Qualcomm – November 7, 2018
Qualcomm claims Apple owes them $7 billion in royalties while Apple says 73% of Qualcomm’s patents have expired – October 27, 2018
Qualcomm seeks to keep patent claims out of legal fight with Apple – October 26, 2018
Qualcomm and U.S. FTC ask judge to delay ruling to pursue settlement talks – October 16, 2018
20-year-old court filing comes back to haunt Qualcomm in antitrust dispute with U.S FTC – October 5, 2018
U.S. ITC judge denies Qualcomm’s request, won’t stop iPhone imports – September 29, 2018
Qualcomm accuses Apple of stealing ‘vast swaths’ of chip secrets and passing them to Intel – September 25, 2018
Qualcomm dealt another blow in second ITC action against Apple – September 19, 2018
Qualcomm CEO sees chance of Apple settlement this year – September 18, 2018
Qualcomm makes a tactical error in its battle with Apple – September 7, 2018
Magistrate judge rebukes Qualcomm for iPhone patent infringement allegations it originally chose not to bring – September 6, 2018
EU regulators charge Qualcomm with additional violation in pricing case – July 19, 2018
Apple petitions U.S. Patent Office to invalidate four Qualcomm patents – June 22, 2018
Apple brings 5G and national security into Qualcomm patent battle – June 18, 2018
Analyst: Apple, Qualcomm legal fight could settle this year – June 11, 2018
Apple CEO Tim Cook to be deposed in Qualcomm lawsuit – April 6, 2018
Judge Koh sets aside sanctions order against Apple in FTC v. Qualcomm antitrust case – February 8, 2018
Apple gets support from Lawyers for Civil Justice in fight against discovery sanctions – February 1, 2018
EU fines chipmaker Qualcomm $1.2 billion for paying Apple to shut out rivals’ chips – January 24, 2018
Apple sanctioned in Qualcomm FTC case for withholding documents – December 22, 2017
Apple countersues Qualcomm for patent infringement – November 29, 2017
Apple designing next-gen iPhones, iPads that would dump Qualcomm components – October 31, 2017