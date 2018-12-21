“Today, Apple indicated that they will stop selling iPhone 7 and 8 in Germany due to an injunction issued as part of a long battle between Apple and Qualcomm,” Gene Munster and Will Thompson write for Loup Ventures. “There is a lot more at play here than what meets the eye, including Qualcomm’s high-stakes bet that these iPhone injunctions will not be successfully appealed.”

“Most important to note, the impact to Apple’s business from the Germany injunction is insignificant. Based on rough math, we believe the injunction affects about 0.2% of Apple’s revenue,” Munster and Thompson write. “Qualcomm also won a similar injunction in China that affects more models (iPhones 6s through X), but the scope of the ban is much narrower, as an update to iOS 12 will void Qualcomm’s claims. As of now, all iPhone models are available in China.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: All of these little moves are just markers along the road to settlement which will result in better terms for Apple and worse for Qualcomm than either had before Apple finally had enough of Qualcomm’s extortion racket and began this process. So, basically, the saga continues until Qualcomm finally figures out that the jig is up and settles. Qualcomm’s unreasonable, illogical, and irrational licensing scam, which charges a percentage of the total cost of all components in the phone, even non-Qualcomm components, must end. Interns, tap the first Christmas keg!!! Prost, everyone! SEE ALSO:

Apple pulls some older iPhones from sale in Germany after patent ruling – December 20, 2018

Qualcomm wins dubious envelope tracker patent case against Apple in Munich – December 20, 2018

German court rules Apple infringed Qualcomm patent – December 20, 2018