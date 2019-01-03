The bonds are required for Qualcomm to be able to enforce the remedies ordered by the Court on December 20, 2018, after the Court found that Apple is infringing Qualcomm’s patented power savings technology used in smartphones.
Apple was ordered to cease the sale, offer for sale and importation for sale of all infringing iPhones in Germany. The Court also ordered Apple to recall infringing iPhones from third party resellers in Germany.
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Note: In a statement last month, Apple said that the company would appeal and that throughout the appeal process, iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 models will not be sold, but that the newest models — iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR — will still be for sale in Germany.
