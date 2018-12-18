“Qualcomm Inc said it believes Apple Inc remains in violation of a Chinese court’s orders to stop selling iPhones despite a software update that Apple pushed on Monday,” Stephen Nellis reports for Reuters.

“Qualcomm on Dec. 10 said it had won a preliminary court order in China banning Apple from selling some older iPhone models that the court found violated two Qualcomm software patents,” Nellis reports. “But on Dec. 14, Apple said that it would push a software update to its iPhones this week. The Cupertino, California-based company said it believed it was in compliance with the court’s orders but that it would update its software ‘to address any possible concern about our compliance with the order.’ The update was pushed on Monday, Apple confirmed to Reuters.”

“Apple never publicly commented last week on why or how it believed its current iPhones for sale in China complied with the court’s order, which concerned patents on software features for switching between apps on a smart phone and resizing photos before setting them as a wallpaper on a phone,” Nellis reports. “Qualcomm believes Apple is still in violation of the court’s orders because Apple continues to sell phones and has not received an explicit order from the Chinese court allowing it to do so… Asked by Reuters about Qualcomm’s statements, Apple reiterated its earlier statements that it believes it is in compliance with the court order.”

