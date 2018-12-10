“US chip-maker Qualcomm claims it has won an injunction against Apple that effectively bans the import of a number of iPhone models, ranging from the iPhone 6S to the iPhone X,” The BBC reports.

“The preliminary order, issued by a Chinese court, is the latest in step a continuing feud between the two tech giants over intellectual property,” The Beeb reports. “However, Apple says all of its iPhone models remain on sale in the country.”

“The injunction affects devices running older versions of Apple’s iOS operating system and not those running the latest version, iOS 12,” The Beeb reports. “Apple responded that the attempted ban was ‘another desperate move by a company whose illegal practices are under investigation by regulators around the world.’ The company added it would ‘pursue all our legal options through the courts.'”

MacDailyNews Take: The end is nigh for Qualcomm's illegal licensing scam.

