“The Fuzhou Intermediate People’s Court ruled that Apple is infringing two Qualcomm patents and issued injunctions against the sale of the iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X, the San Diego, California-based chipmaker said last week,” Chang and King report. “The order doesn’t cover the newer iPhone XS, XR and XS Max, which were released after Qualcomm appealed to the court. The chipmaker is asking to extend the ban to those newer models, Rosenberg said Tuesday.”
“The Qualcomm executive said the burden is on Apple to comply with the order or return to the court to prove that it’s no longer in infringement,” Chang and King report. “The ban will remain in place until the court reverses it, he said.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Hey, Don, while you’re waiting for Apple, hold your breath.
