“Qualcomm Inc. General Counsel Don Rosenberg said Apple Inc. needs to take seriously a Chinese court’s ban on the sale of some iPhone models,” Emily Chang and Ian King report for Bloomberg. “The court order, granted last week after Qualcomm argued that Apple is infringing on its patents, is in force and cannot be circumvented automatically by a software or operating system update as the iPhone maker has claimed, according to Rosenberg. ‘It’s something that needs to be taken very seriously,’ Rosenberg said. The order ‘should be taking a bite out of Apple’s sales right now.'”

“The Fuzhou Intermediate People’s Court ruled that Apple is infringing two Qualcomm patents and issued injunctions against the sale of the iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X, the San Diego, California-based chipmaker said last week,” Chang and King report. “The order doesn’t cover the newer iPhone XS, XR and XS Max, which were released after Qualcomm appealed to the court. The chipmaker is asking to extend the ban to those newer models, Rosenberg said Tuesday.”

“The Qualcomm executive said the burden is on Apple to comply with the order or return to the court to prove that it’s no longer in infringement,” Chang and King report. “The ban will remain in place until the court reverses it, he said.”

