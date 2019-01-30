“The Federal Trade Commission yesterday said that the evidence against Qualcomm in the antitrust trial was ‘overwhelming,'” Ben Lovejoy reports for 9to5Mac. “It argued that the chipmaker used unfair practices to stifle competition and benefit from an effective monopoly of chips needed by Apple and other smartphone makers.”

The Wall Street Journal reports:

In closing arguments before a packed courtroom in San Jose, FTC lawyer Jennifer Milici recapped what she called strong evidence that Qualcomm’s no-license, no-chips policy allegedly elevated royalty rates, and alleged refusal to provide licenses to chip-making rivals constituted a pattern of anticompetitive behavior. “The evidence is overwhelming that Qualcomm engaged in exclusionary conduct, and the effects of Qualcomm’s conduct, when considered together, are anticompetitive,” she said.

“Although all the evidence has now been presented, we shouldn’t hold our breath for a ruling,” Lovejoy reports. “U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh is likely to question both sides, and has warned that it will take longer than usual to make her decision.”

