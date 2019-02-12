“US chipmaker Qualcomm has lost a lawsuit against the Fair Trade Commission [in South Korea], the nation’s antitrust watchdog, over unfair practices to maintain a monopoly in the local mobile communications chip segment in 2009,” Kim Young-won reports for The Korea Herald. “The Supreme Court on Feb. 11 found most of the FTC decisions in 2009 to impose a total of 273 billion won (US$242 million) worth of fines on Qualcomm for illegal kickbacks from 2000 to 2009 to be lawful.”

“Of the 273 billion-won penalty, the court ruled the chipmaker should pay at least 200 billion won, while the remainder needs be reconsidered at a lower court,” Kim reports.

“Some market watchers believe the latest Supreme Court ruling could affect a separate legal fight between the US chipmaker and the FTC,” ,” Kim reports. “In 2016, the watchdog decided to levy 1.03 trillion won on Qualcomm for utilizing its market dominance to keep competitors from entering the market and maintain a monopoly. In response, the chip manufacturer filed a complaint with the Seoul High Court.”

Read more in the full article here.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz” and “Nick P.” for the heads up.]