“A few months after Apple sued Qualcomm two years ago, the chipmaker started a patent enforcement campaign in three jurisdictions (U.S., Germany, and China),” Florian Mueller writes for FOSS Patents. “Almost two years have passed, but Qualcomm has yet to prove two thirds of its enterprise value (that’s what the company’s patent licensing business accounts for as was stated repeatedly during last month’s FTC antitrust trial) in litigation.”

“If one focused on only a few mainstream media headlines, one might be (mis)led to believe that Qualcomm gained serious leverage in China and Germany, and had a decent chance of achieving the same in the U.S.,” Mueller writes. “It’s one thing to obtain a favorable ruling. It’s another to obtain a favorable and impactful ruling on a lasting basis. As fast-paced as this industry undoubtedly is, ephemeral results don’t get major disputes settled.”

Mueller writes, “It’s easier to make patent royalty demands, or to propose arbitration, on the basis of owning 130,000 patents than to prove that a single one of those patents is actually infringed, is valid, is not licensed, is not exhausted, and can’t just be worked around with a software update or minor hardware modification.”

