“Apple’s key iPhone X augmented reality component supplier, Lumentum, reported better than expected Jun-18 quarter results ($301M vs expected $287M). Upside in the quarter was driven by sooner than anticipated ramp in the AR/3D sensing business,” Gene Munster and Austin Bohlig write for Loup Ventures. “The company continues to anticipate order volume to significantly accelerate in Sep-18 and guided revenues ($340M – 350M) above Street expectations ($336M).”

“What this means for Apple: given the expected ramp in VCSEL arrays, we believe this fall, Apple will offer 3 iPhone models (up from 1 today) that include AR/3D sensing. This should provide slight upside to the Street’s iPhone ASP in Sep-18 ($731) and Dec-18 ($790),” Munster and Bohlig write. “iPhone X demand remains healthy. Apple remains committed to augmented reality.”

“We anticipate 3D sensing will only be front-facing on the new iPhones and believe Apple will be incorporating this technology in new product categories such as the iPad,” Munster and Bohlig write. “Given Lumentum and other VCSEL suppliers continue to be capacity constrained, we believe Apple has once again secured the majority of all VCSELs produced in 2018, further expanding their lead in AR.”

Read more in the full article here.