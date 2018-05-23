“Zuckerberg said he was sorry yet again on Tuesday when he admitted to the European Parliament that fake news and misuse of Facebook users’ private information has become a serious problem for the world’s largest social network,” Sherr and Carson report. “But when it came to anything substantive about European privacy laws, concerns Facebook may be turning into a monopoly and how people can avoid their data being tracked by Facebook even if they’re not a user, Zuck didn’t have a lot to say.”
“European regulators ran out of patience,” Sherr and Carson report. “‘I asked you six ‘yes’ and ‘no’ questions, and I got not a single answer,’ said Guy Verhofstadt, a Parliament member representing Belgium. ‘Yes,’ someone in the room echoed in support. Others chimed in. One lawmaker interrupted Zuckerberg’s closing statements to ask if Facebook is a monopoly. Another complained about the Facebook CEO’s lackluster responses… but what we’re seeing with EU regulators’ reaction is an uncomfortable reality for Zuck and Co.”
MacDailyNews Take: If you trust Mark Zuckerberg to be the keeper of you photos, contacts, political views, religious beliefs, etc., you’re batshit insane.
Instant messages sent by Mark Zuckerberg during Facebook’s early days, reported by Business Insider, May 13, 2010:
Zuckerberg: Yeah so if you ever need info about anyone at Harvard
Zuckerberg: Just ask
Zuckerberg: I have over 4,000 emails, pictures, addresses, SNS
[Redacted Friend’s Name]: What? How’d you manage that one?
Zuckerberg: People just submitted it.
Zuckerberg: I don’t know why.
Zuckerberg: They “trust me”
Zuckerberg: Dumb fucks
