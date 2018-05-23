“How many times can you say you’re sorry before we stop caring?” Ian Sherr and Erin Carson report for CNET. “If Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s globe-trotting apology tour over privacy violations, election meddling and allowing hate speech to flourish on Facebook is any sign, the answer is not that many.”

“Zuckerberg said he was sorry yet again on Tuesday when he admitted to the European Parliament that fake news and misuse of Facebook users’ private information has become a serious problem for the world’s largest social network,” Sherr and Carson report. “But when it came to anything substantive about European privacy laws, concerns Facebook may be turning into a monopoly and how people can avoid their data being tracked by Facebook even if they’re not a user, Zuck didn’t have a lot to say.”

“European regulators ran out of patience,” Sherr and Carson report. “‘I asked you six ‘yes’ and ‘no’ questions, and I got not a single answer,’ said Guy Verhofstadt, a Parliament member representing Belgium. ‘Yes,’ someone in the room echoed in support. Others chimed in. One lawmaker interrupted Zuckerberg’s closing statements to ask if Facebook is a monopoly. Another complained about the Facebook CEO’s lackluster responses… but what we’re seeing with EU regulators’ reaction is an uncomfortable reality for Zuck and Co.”

