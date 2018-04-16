“For many years, Apple was at the top of the creative pro hardware world,” Alexander Fox writes for Apple Gazette. “Digital artists, animators, 3D modelers, photographers, game designers and developers all seemed to prefer Apple devices, reinforcing the brand’s prominence as the fancy creative brand. Some of the best creative software ran on Macs only, and there was a broad ecosystem of hardware and software tools to help professionals that required significant computing power.”

“But as time wore on, Apple lost some of its gleam in the eyes of creative professionals. Hardware has aged badly,” Fox writes. “Updates have been slow in coming. The product line has become twisted and confusing. Can Apple return to their former glory and make great pro hardware again?”

“Some signs are troubling,” Fox writes. “When announcing that the Mac Pro would be delayed until 2019, Apple also announced that it had convened a professional workflow team to examine the requirements of professional users and build a machine uniquely suited to them… While asking for feedback from customers shouldn’t be interpreted as a bad sign, what happened to the confident Apple of yore? Where is the Apple that knew what users wanted before they wanted it?”

