“Through three and a half months of market activity so far in 2018, Apple’s stock price situation is unusual,” Douglas A. McIntyre writes for 24/7 Wall St. “After being one of the top performing mega-cap stocks for years, it has only tracked the market.”

“Both Apple’s share price and the S&P 500 have risen about 1.5% this year. Apple has lacked a blockbuster product launch. Investors are worried the new iPhone 8 and iPhone X have lost sales momentum. Sales of the flagship iPhone X, in particular, have been disappointing, according to industry analysis.,” McIntyre writes. “A recent IDC research report on global PC sales showed Apple in fifth place based on sales in the first quarter. It sold 4 million ‘traditional’ PCs, and its market share dropped from 7.0% in the period last year to 6.6% in the most recent period.”

“Unless Apple has another huge product launch this year, there is nothing but better than expected earnings to press shares higher,” McIntyre writes. “Apple’s shares have not outperformed the market this year and may not in the near-term future.”

