“Apple is updating its products and services to bring them in line with the EU’s forthcoming privacy protection rules (GDPR),” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld. “Among other improvements, customers will be able to download all the information Apple keeps about them.”

“Europe is about to introduce General Data Protection Regulations, (GDPR). These rules are designed to bring existing data protection laws into the 21stCentury, they allow individuals the right to see what information companies hold about them, oblige business to handle data more responsibly, and put a new set of fines and regulations in place,” Evans writes. “Almost any entity that handles personal data will be impacted by the rules, which you can read here. These changes may be taking place in Europe, but there is expectation most big tech firms will apply similar protections outside Europe, which will give more effective protection to most people – which is a good thing.”

“Apple recently introduced updated privacy protections across all its products, which now offer a new Data & Privacy screen during setup. This explains how Apple and apps use your data and promises that the company’s solutions are designed to minimize the collection and use of your data. It also describes how on-device processing is used whenever possible,” Evans writes. “Effectively this means Apple’s products are private by design, which should open up interesting opportunities for the company in future. These aren’t the only privacy enhancements we can look forward from Apple as it prepares for GDPR rules to become mandatory in May.”

