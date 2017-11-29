“Well, you don’t see that every day – Apple is rushing to fix a major security bug.,” Chris Baraniuk reports for BBC News. “It has been revealed that users of its new MacOS High Sierra operating system can access it without using a password. Just use ‘root’ as a username, leave the password field blank and hit ‘Enter’ a few times. It’s an embarrassing slip-up and not one users are used to from Apple, whose products are often cited as more reliable and secure than its rivals.”

“But the ‘root’ password bug is not as isolated a case as it might at first seem,” Baraniuk reports. “Last month, Apple had to release a patch for another password-related issue in High Sierra. Some users found that when they asked the software for a password hint it simply revealed the password in full instead.”

“There have also been issues with iOS,” Baraniuk reports. “Earlier this month, iPhone users were frustrated by an irritating bug that caused the letter ‘i’ to be inexplicably auto-corrected to a capital ‘a’ and a question mark. Again, Apple promptly fixed things. But these cases have left some questioning whether the firm has lowered its standards. ‘Apple’s quality of business execution is slipping,’ says Neil Mawston, at Strategy Analytics. He believes the company is becoming ‘more prone’ to business and product glitches.

As a result, Mr Mawston thinks Apple’s reputation for offering premium quality and reliability could be at risk.”

“Cyber-security expert Prof Alan Woodward, at the University of Surrey, agrees,” Baraniuk reports. “‘There’s definitely a growing perception that perhaps their quality control is not all it should be,’ he says. ‘I use Apple products… because of the level of encryption and the attention they pay to apps in their app store. You didn’t used to get these sorts of bugs.'”

